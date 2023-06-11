California's latest lottery winners bought their lucky tickets here
article
LOS ANGELES - The newest California Lottery millionaires have just been identified.
In Los Angeles County, Michael Marks purchased a lucky Sparkling Riches scratchers ticket at Sandune Liquor in Playa del Rey, winning the top prize.
In Orange County, Roger Jiminez won $1 million thanks to a wining WIN BIG scratchers ticket he bought at Heritage House Liquor in Tustin.
Up in the Bay Area, Orsiris Perez Olvera won $1 million playing Powerball after his lucky ticket matched five numbers from a November drawing. He bought his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven on Milmount Drive in Milpitas.