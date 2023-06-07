Mega Millions: Winning $1.4 million ticket sold in Torrance

article

Check your tickets!

While there was no jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, one lucky person did match 5 numbers, according to lottery officials.

That jackpot winning ticket worth $1,442,494 was purchased at the Arco gas station located at 1800 W. Artesia Boulevard in Torrance.

The winner was not immediately identified.

But not to worry if you didn't win. No one matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions jackpot, so that means Friday's jackpot is now an estimated $240 million.

Good luck!