$1 million Powerball ticket sold in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Check your tickets! Someone in San Diego is $1 million richer - is it you?
According to California Lottery officials, one person matched five numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. That winning ticket - now worth $1,036,009 - was purchased at the Vons in Bonita.
This is the second recent million-dollar winning ticket sold in San Diego County in less than a month; another lucky Powerball ticket was sold in La Mesa last May.
This Powerball jackpot started at $20 million more than a month ago and has now climbed to an estimated $262 million, accoridng to lottery officials
The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are one in about 292,000,000, but the odds of winning at any prize level are just one in 24.
The next drawing takes place Monday.