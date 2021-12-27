California investigators seize 14,113 marijuana plants, $350K in cash; 33 arrested

article

Over a period of six days, investigators in California arrested 33 suspects in connection with illegally growing marijuana, seizing 14,113 marijuana plants, eight guns, 9,550 grams of concentrated marijuana, and over $352,000 in cash.

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team, along with San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies, served 22 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree, Landers, Johnson Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Newberry Springs, Running Springs, Colton, Hesperia, Victorville, Phelan, and El Mirage.

During "Operation Hammer Strike," investigators eradicated a total of 56 greenhouses found in those locations and five indoor grow locations. Investigators mitigated one electrical bypass, one marijuana delivery service, and one THC extraction lab.

Investigators said that the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County's ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, including growing marijuana plants outdoors.

Those charged in Operation Hammer Strike were as follows:

Pedro Sanchez, 20, of Mexico.

Otilio Torres, 26, of Mexico.

Tommy Vue, 49, of Sanger, CA.

Almarosa Morales, 33, of Mexico.

Ruben Reyes, 33, of Mexico.

Lorenzo Morales, 38, of Corona, NY.

Rosauda Trinidad, 18, of Mexico.

Ruben Menecia, 19, of Mexico.

Thomas Rimmington, 57, of Twentynine Palms, CA.

Trizzy Nguyen, 28, of Hesperia, CA.

David Liu, 31, of Hesperia, CA.

Luis Ramirez, 45, of Mexico.

Emmanuel Ramos, 27, of Mexico.

Luis Valenzuela, 22, of Mexico.

Jose Sandoval, 18, of Ontario, CA.

Roberto Armas, 25, of Newberry Springs, CA.

Reyes Jaimes-Nunez, 38, of Hesperia, CA.

Sarahy Jaimes, 27, of Pomona, CA.

Isabel Spiegal, 63, of Running Springs, CA.

Griselda Farias, 51, of Colton, CA.

Jose Perez, 22, of Phelan, CA.

Bernice Cornejo, 48, of Oxford, AL.

Paulino Gomez, 36, of Oxford, AL.

Nancy Franco, 28, of Augusta, GA.

Israel Rincon, 40, of Henry, CA.

Oscar Camacho, 23, of Los Angeles, CA.

Alba Velasco, 61, of Adelanto, CA.

Edgar Mendoza, 21, of Phelan, CA.

Xiuing Dang, 65, of El Mirage, CA.

Sheng Wang, 65, of El Mirage, CA.

Junkui Feng, 53, of Los Angeles, CA.

Zhen Liu, 27, of El Monte, CA.

Xiao Zhou, 38, of San Gabriel, CA.

Joe Zhou, 41, of San Gabriel, CA.

The suspects were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis, over six plants, possession for sales of marijuana, illegal water discharge, manufacturing a controlled substance, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

