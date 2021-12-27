Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
LA County adds cannabis business tax measure to Nov. ballot
Cannabis businesses aren't currently allowed in unincorporated areas of LA County, but a measure on the November ballot would lay out how those businesses would be taxed.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Marijuana dispensaries packaging edibles as candy, LASD wants parents to be aware
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is warning parents to make sure cannabis candies don't wind up in the hands of kids, as "marijuana dispensaries are packaging their edibles in creative ways to avoid detection."
Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.
What is 420 Day and where did it originate? Your questions answered
Many believe the origins of the 420 holiday began in 1970s California.
Positive marijuana drug tests among U.S. employees hits record high in 2021
A top drug-testing laboratory collected data from employer drug tests for an annual report and discovered employees tested positive for marijuana at a record number last year.
‘High life’: Cannabis-infused farm listed on Airbnb
The Sonoma Hills Farms will offer guests a first-hand look at cannabis farming.
Senate unanimously passes marijuana research bill
Members of the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would cut through the red tape to more easily allow medical and scientific research into marijuana.
More than 400 illegal marijuana grow houses busted in San Bernardino County
More than 400 marijuana greenhouses were shut down over the course of a week in San Bernardino County.
Marijuana smokers may be more impaired while driving than they think, study suggests
Participants in the study who were not given a placebo felt ready to drive an hour and a half after smoking marijuana, however, simulator data found reduced driving performance such as being unable to stay in their lane.
Cannabis compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells: Oregon State University study
According to a study from researchers at OSU, cannabis compounds show the ability to prevent the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.
Cannabis compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells: Oregon State University study
According to a study from researchers at OSU, cannabis compounds show the ability to prevent the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.
California investigators seize 14,113 marijuana plants, $350K in cash; 33 arrested
Over a period of six days, investigators in California arrested 33 suspects in connection with illegally growing marijuana, seizing 14,113 marijuana plants, eight guns, 9,550 grams of concentrated marijuana, and over $352,000 in cash.
California cannabis industry says it's been pushed to 'breaking point'
Several of the California's leading cannabis companies have banded together to direct a dire warning to Governor Gavin Newsom this week. In a letter sent to the governor’s office and leaders of the state legislature, business leaders warned that the state’s legal cannabis industry is on the verge of collapse.
Medical marijuana user hospitalized after turning to synthetic 'spice' due to cost
A bad batch of synthetic marijuana, also known as ‘spice,’ is making its way around Hillsborough County. Two people have died after using the drug and another 40 have been hospitalized, as of Tuesday.
World’s largest pot brownie unveiled ahead of National Brownie Day
The brownie is made with flour, butter, eggs, sugar and 20,000 mg of THC.
$10M cash, 500K marijuana plants seized in Bay Area's largest-ever bust
Alameda County Sheriff's Office detectives say they've recovered upwards of $10 million in cash, 100,000 marijuana plants, and 6 tons of processed marijuana valued at $40 million in the largest-ever marijuana bust in the history of the Bay Area.