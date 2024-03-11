California housing markets where home prices are falling most

Prospective homebuyers looking for a good deal - we've got some good news for you!

Although home prices rose nationally 0.3% year over year in February to a median of $415,000, according to Realtor.com data, there are some markets out there where home prices are falling.

"A lot of the [housing] inventory that’s coming onto the market is in a more affordable price tier," said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "When you have more affordable listings coming onto the market, it’s also going to push down the overall price."

According to the data, Miami experienced the largest price declines, with the median home list price falling 8.2% year over year to a median price of $550,000 in February. Meanwhile, the number of homes for sale in the metro shot up 37.4% in February compared with the same month a year earlier.

Two California cities made the top 10. Median home list prices in San Jose (#6) decreased 2.3%, while prices in San Francisco trended down 1.3%.

"Those areas are very closely tied to the technology industry, and tech has been on a bit of a roller coaster over the last couple of years," Hale said.

To come up with its findings, the Realtor.com economics team compared median list prices in February 2024 with February 2023 in the 50 largest metropolitan areas.

Here are the top 10 cities where home prices are falling the most, according to Realtor.com:

1. Miami, FL

February median home list price: $550,000

Median list price year over year: -8.2%

2. Oklahoma City, OK

February median home list price: $323,000

Median list price year over year: -7.4%

3. Cincinnati, OH

February median home list price: $337,000

Median list price year over year: -6.4%

4. Kansas City, MO

February median home list price: $421,000

Median list price year over year: -4.9%

5. Denver, CO

February median home list price: $610,000

Median list price year over year: -3.6%

6. San Jose, CA

February median home list price: $1.367 million

Median list price year over year: -2.3%

7. Raleigh, NC

February median home list price: $440,000

Median list price year over year: -2.2%

8. San Antonio, TX

February median home list price: $335,000

Median list price year over year: -1.5%

9. San Francisco, CA

February median home list price: $989,000

Median list price year over year: -1.3%

10. Portland, OR