New California bill would make illegal immigrants eligible for first time homebuyer loans

Joaquin Arambula, a Democratic assemblyman from California, introduced Assembly Bill 1840 earlier this year, which could create an alternative way for illegal immigrants to achieve homeownership.

The bill is set to expand eligibility criteria for a state loan program to expand these loans to include undocumented migrants who are first-time buyers.

Arambula’s update to the bill states, "an applicant under the program shall not be disqualified solely based on the applicant’s immigration status."

"It’s that ambiguity for undocumented individuals, despite the fact that they’ve qualified under existing criteria, such as having a qualified mortgage [that] underscores the pressing need for us to introduce legislation," Arambula told the LA Times .

The bill focuses on the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loans program, which launched spring of 2023 to give qualifying first-time home buyers a loan that covers up to 20% of a property’s purchase price that will not accumulate interest or have required monthly payments. Loanees are instead expected to pay back the original loan amount in addition to 20% of the increase in the home’s value when the property’s mortgage is refinanced or resold.

First introduced on January 16th, Bill 1840 was originally intended to "provide shared appreciation loans" to low and middle-income citizens. Under Arambula’s new proposal, the legislation would expand to allow the program to include illegal immigrants in the eligibility pool.

Migrants. (Photo credit: PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Arambula sent Fox News Digital a statement saying how the bill will address the uncertainty of the eligibility for undocumented individuals.

"The California Dream for All program already exists – it was established to assist low- and middle-income individuals to purchase homes. But the program hasn’t been clear about eligibility for undocumented individuals, and AB 1840 addresses that issue. Let me be clear: anyone who meets the program’s criteria can apply for this loan program. And, to qualify, you must secure a bank loan or mortgage," the statement said. "AB 1840 is about providing an opportunity for homeownership, which we know allows families to secure financial security and stability. The ability to do this strengthens local economies, and that benefits all people who call California home."

The LA Times reported the California loan program garnered 2,300 applicants in less than two weeks last year before the program’s applications were halted, and that "the program will replace its first-come, first-serve basis with a lottery."

Concerns continue to rise across the country as the migrant crisis continues to grow and overpower different states' available resources.

The new Senate border bill that was introduced earlier this month before subsequently failing to gather enough support, was at the forefront of Biden’s priorities during his recent visit to the border.

"Folks, the bipartisan border security bill is a win for the American people and a win for the people of Texas, and it's fair for those who legitimately have a right to come here," Biden stated.

National Border Patrol Council (NBCP) President Brandon Judd, who was present at former President Trump’s visit to the border in Eagle Pass, TX, relayed his sentiments towards the ongoing migrant crisis.

"Border patrol agents are upset that we cannot get the proper policy that is necessary to protect human life, to protect American citizens, to protect the people that are crossing the border illegally. We can't do that because President Biden's policies continue to invite people to cross here," Judd said.

