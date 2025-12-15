Increased security at LA Hanukkah events amid shooting in Australia

The Brief Jewish communities across Los Angeles are continuing Hanukkah celebrations under heightened security following recent global and local antisemitic attacks. Community members and leaders expressed determination and resilience, emphasizing their commitment to celebrating despite safety concerns. Law enforcement agencies have increased patrols and participated in public displays of solidarity, including menorah lightings with Holocaust survivors.



Hanukkah celebrations continue across Los Angeles this week under heightened security as Jewish communities gather amid growing safety concerns fueled by recent violent and hate-motivated attacks around the world.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday night in the Beverly Glen neighborhood, singing and dancing under the watch of private security officers stationed nearby.

"Over my dead body — literally over my dead body — would they be able to stop me from being here tonight," said Abigail Goldberg, who attended the celebration.

Many families said they were determined to celebrate despite fears sparked by recent attacks targeting Jewish communities internationally.

"I know a lot of people were concerned about coming out," said Colin Hakamian, another attendee. "Knowing we have a strong FBI presence, I feel protected and safe enough to come out here."

The increased security comes after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia’s Bondi Beach. At least 16 people were killed and dozens more injured in what authorities described as an attack targeting the Jewish community.

Closer to home, police in Redlands are investigating a hate crime after surveillance video showed someone firing airsoft-BBs at Hanukkah decorations while yelling antisemitic slurs.

"We believe that simply looking at a Jewish house with Jewish decorations, a group of people looked at it and said, ‘We just don’t like that,’" said Dr. Roger Cohen, the homeowner.

Despite the incident, the family is choosing to leave their decorations up.

"The whole thing about Hanukkah is standing up for who you are despite oppression," said Heftsibah Cohen, a member of the household.

In Los Angeles, the LAPD joined community members in a show of solidarity by lighting a menorah alongside Joseph Alexander, a 103-year-old Holocaust survivor.

"Hanukkah is a very important celebration," Alexander said.

Rabbi Chaim Mentz of Chabad of Bel Air said the turnout at Monday’s celebration in Beverly Glen reflected the community’s resolve following recent attacks.

"Look at this crowd," Mentz said. "After what happened in Bondi, people are coming in droves."

Law enforcement agencies across Los Angeles said they are increasing patrols at places of worship and religious gatherings throughout the holiday season.

Community leaders said the message of Hanukkah remains one of resilience.

"We have to be strong. We cannot cower to this," Mentz said. "Hanukkah is the time we bring light into the streets. The flame did not go out."