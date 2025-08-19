Southern California heat wave: See the high temps for this week

The Brief A severe and dangerous heat wave is forecast for Southern California, starting on Wednesday and peaking on Thursday. Temperatures in some areas are expected to reach as high as 109 degrees, bringing a high risk of heat illness and fire danger. The city of Los Angeles has opened cooling centers and Mayor Karen Bass has urged residents to take precautions to stay safe.



A severe and dangerous heat wave will blanket most of Southern California beginning Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are advised to adjust plans for outdoor activities and review wildfire evacuation routes, especially in mountain and foothill areas.

Multi-day heat wave

What we know:

On Wednesday, increased heights combined with a weak onshore flow will bump up temperatures by 4 to 8 degrees, with some areas seeing temperatures up to 8 degrees above normal, according to the NWS. Max temperatures in the valleys will be in the mid-90s to 106 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday, with a combination of warm overnight lows and high daytime temperatures creating dangerous heat conditions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Southern California to get hit by most intense heat wave this week, drawing fire concerns

According to the latest forecast, Woodland Hills will peak at 109 degrees and downtown Los Angeles' temperatures will be close to record levels, the NWS said.

Dangerous fire weather conditions

What we know:

There will be a high fire danger associated with this heat event, particularly in the mountains and foothills, the NWS said.

Residents living in high-fire danger areas should review their evacuation plans and stay informed of the latest weather alerts.

Weather alerts issued

Local perspective:

An Extreme Heat Watch issued by the NWS warned temperatures are expected to reach as high as 108 in the San Fernando Valley beginning Wednesday.

A Fire Weather Watch was issued to begin on Thursday for areas outside the city of Los Angeles, including the mountains and foothills, the NWS said in its latest forecast.

Local response

What they're saying:

Mayor Karen Bass has directed city personnel throughout Los Angeles to take all necessary steps to combat the conditions that will accompany the heat wave.

"Ahead of expected high temperatures later this week, City Departments are taking action to keep Angelenos safe," said Bass. "I encourage Angelenos to stay cool, stay hydrated, check on neighbors, and know that resources are available citywide to help keep you safe."

According to a statement from the mayor's office, a coordinated effort to manage any heat emergencies was underway including, "the Mayor's Office of Public Safety, Emergency Management Department, LAFD, LAPD, Recreation and Parks, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), and other City Departments to ensure all are ready to respond as needed."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it is monitoring the forecast and making necessary preparations to meet emergency demands during the heat wave.

List of cooling centers

Local perspective:

Los Angeles will also open augmented cooling centers throughout the city and hundreds of locations for relief from the heat.

For location and hours of operation, visit laparks.org/reccenter and lapl.org/branches.

The City is also opening the following augmented cooling centers that are accessible to people with disabilities and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the days listed below:

Wednesday, August 20 - Saturday, August 23, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center (7326 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91303)

North Hollywood Senior Citizen Center (5301 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA 91601)

Thursday, August 21 - Friday, August 22, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Pecan Recreation Center (145 S. Pecan St., Los Angeles, CA 90033)

Algin Sutton Recreation Center (8800 S. Hoover St., Los Angeles, CA 90044)

Chance of thunderstorms

What's next:

A monsoonal flow on Friday will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, as well as the Antelope Valley.

This brings the risk of both dry lightning and flash flooding, the NWS warned.

The thunderstorm threat will continue on Sunday over the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.