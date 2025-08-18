Southern California to get hit by most intense heat wave this week, drawing fire concerns

The Brief Fire weather alerts have been issued for the Los Angeles area, raising concerns about wildfire preparedness. City officials and former mayoral candidates express concerns about the city’s readiness, citing issues with fire truck maintenance and brush clearance. The mayor's office states that the city is hiring mechanics, acquiring new equipment, and taking steps to prepare for the upcoming fire season.



A fire weather watch and red flag warnings have been issued for later this week across portions of Southern California.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings across large sections of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, while a fire weather watch is also in place.

According to forecasters, extreme triple-digit heat, low humidity, strong winds, and dry brush could cause any spark to grow into what they call a "large plume-dominated fire." Fires big enough to grow out of control, creating their own weather.

A situation all too familiar for those impacted in January by the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires.

Earlier this month, FOX 11 interviewed former candidate for L.A. mayor, Rick Caruso, who has been helping with fire recovery. He expressed concerns about whether the city is better prepared for the peak fire season.

"We better be ready, because you can’t get a bigger warning than we just had seven months ago," Caruso said. "How many fire trucks that were sitting in mothballs have come back into service? How about all the brush and vegetation 40 years old still sitting behind Brentwood? Are all the fire hydrants working? Have the water supplies been checked? If it has been done, you would think that would be the top press conference [saying] we are now ready."

After the Palisades Fire, there were reportedly as many as 75 LAFD trucks out of service at a city maintenance yard.

On Monday, FOX 11 counted at least 15 firetrucks visible at the maintenance lot, and dozens more ambulances.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was unavailable to answer our questions Monday about fire preparation, but her office provided a written statement regarding concerns over fire trucks out of service for maintenance.

"The city is in the process of hiring the civilian mechanics position approved by the budget Mayor Bass signed," a mayor spokesperson said. "Over the last few months, the LAFD has received many donations of equipment, including new vehicles, while also utilizing MICLA funds to purchase new equipment."

In an exclusive interview Monday, we asked L.A. City councilwoman Traci Park if she feels like the city is more prepared for a wildfire than eight months ago.

"I think we have a long way to go," Park said. "I think we have the attention of leaders in the city [and] a lot of effort ongoing. The reality at the end of the day is we need new fire stations, we need massive hiring, and we need to expand the resources."

The mayor’s office on Monday directed city departments to prepare for the expected heat wave later this week, with augmented cooling centers open to keep residents safe.

"LAFD is closely monitoring the forecast and will preposition resources as needed throughout the city," a mayor spokesperson said. "LAFD has been actively conducting brush inspections and brush clearance. LAFD is also working to ensure fire roads are maintained across the city."