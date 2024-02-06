This is California's biggest 'scam' tourist attraction, survey says

California is known for quite a few attractions that aim to entice more tourists to visit - Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Diego Zoo, or even the Hollywood Sign.

But which one would you consider to be the biggest scam or rip-off in the entire state?

Look no further than the "Happiest Place on Earth," or Disneyland. That's according to a new study analyzing data from TripAdvisor and Google Trends to determine the "top lists" in each state.

File photo of Sleeping Beauty Castle inside Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, September 3, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

To get the results, analysts surveyed 5,000 locals from all 50 states to determine the biggest to the least scams for said attraction while also asking about universal rip-offs beyond location.

Californians ranked Disneyland as the biggest scam in the state, with 57% of respondents saying the "Happiest Place on Earth" is anything but. Take into consideration parking fees, concessions (because no trip is complete without that Disneyland churro), and souvenirs or other merch - it all adds up to a pretty penny in addition to the theme park tickets alone.

SUGGESTED:

On the other end of the spectrum, the Golden Gate Bridge was ranked the least rip-off for Californians, despite the toll.

The biggest scam in America? Well, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree here, as 60% of Americans agreed Disney World is the #1 biggest U.S tourist attraction scam.

On a state level, the study found that state fairs, ski resorts, and theme parks overall ranked among the biggest rip-offs.

To see each state's biggest tourist scam, tap or click here.