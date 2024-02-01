Super Nintendo World celebrates 1-year at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is turning one at Universal Studios Hollywood - and the celebration will feature some limited-edition merch, a new cafe opening, themed snacks and beverages, and more.

On Feb. 15, the all-new Power Up Cafe opens on New York Street, located on the Upper Lot inside the theme park. The grab-and-go-cafe will serve Super Mario Power Up-themed food and drink including a Super Mushroom Calzone, Fire Flower Pretzel, Super Star Popcorn, and flavored "Fizz" lemon lime sodas that come with popping pearls.

Also special for the one-year anniversary is a commemorative special-release Golden Power-Up Band, available for purchase within the land and at Super Nintendo World retail shops located in the theme park starting Feb. 17.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ On February 15, 2024, the all-new Power Up Cafe opens on New York Street, located on the Upper Lot inside the theme park. This exciting original concept venue invites guests to power up outside of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

A complimentary one-year anniversary button will also be offered to guests for a limited time while supplies last. The special collector's piece will be available starting Feb. 17 at Guest Relations inside the theme park.

Super Nintendo World was recently named "Best New Attraction of 2023" by Theme Park Insider readers.

The themed land opened at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2023.