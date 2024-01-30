California among deadliest US states for pedestrians

Pedestrian fatalities are on the rise across the U.S., and some states are more dangerous than others when it comes to pedestrian safety, according to a new study.

California ranked among the top 3 most dangerous states for pedestrians, according to data gathered by High Rise Legal Funding. In the Golden State, over 25% of fatalities are pedestrians, the study showed, compared to the national average of 17.3%.

New Jersey and Hawaii ranked first and second on the list, respectively, followed by California, then New York and Alaska to round out the top five.

The data shows that the most fatalities occur at night, with 50.70% of pedestrians killed between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Additionally, data shows most of these fatalities occurred on weekdays, with 57% of fatalities happening between 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Friday. By comparison, 43% of fatalities occurred on the weekend.

To get these results, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s fatality analysis reporting system (FARS) was used to find the most dangerous time of day for pedestrians and the percentage of pedestrian fatalities in each state.