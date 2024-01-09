California officials turn to artificial intelligence for help with traffic congestion

California officials are trying new ways to address the state's traffic congestion problem.

The California Department of Transportation, more commonly known as Caltrans, is one of the state agencies that's turning to artificial intelligence for help.

Numerous agencies in California have collaborated to launch a "Request for Innovative Ideas" (RFI2). This request aims to attract advanced AI solutions that can assist transportation officials in processing and understanding a variety of data to gain insights into traffic mobility.

That data will then help state agencies with ideas that will turn into effective solutions to improve safety and traffic jams.

SUGGESTED: LA's most dangerous intersections are in one neighborhood

Traffic on Interstate 110 in Los Angeles, California. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Supporters say AI can come up with ideas faster than a human, and may even think of solutions that weren't considered before.

SUGGESTED:

(Getty Images)

Caltrans also wants to use AI to reach zero road fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.