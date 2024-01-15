California among top 5 worst states to drive in America, study shows

If you hate being stuck in traffic, here's a pro tip - don't live in California!

That's according to a recent analysis by WalletHub, which ranked the best and worst states to drive in the U.S.

California ranked among the top five worst states to drive in - along with Hawaii, Washington, Delaware, and West Virginia.

To get these results, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a "positive commute," which involved a data set that measured everything from gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

Iowa topped the list as the best state to drive in. This is due in part to the fact that it's a rural state with one of the lowest rush-hour traffic congestion rates in the country, analysts found. Additionally, Iowa drivers tend to have shorter commutes (less than 20 minutes on average) and it also ranks among top 10 states when it comes to low gas prices and car insurance rates.

Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Alabama rounded out the top five best states to drive in, the study found.

Holiday traffic is building up just before 2 p.m. along the 5 Freeway on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in LA. (Photo by Dania Maxwell via Getty Images)

The list also ranked states against other variants, such as average gas prices and auto repair costs. Here's how California ranked among those lists:

% of rush-hour traffic congestion: California ranked worst state with traffic congestion

Days with precipitation: California ranked No. 1 among best states with little precipitation

Auto repair shops per capita: California ranked No. 1 among states with most auto repair shops

Car washes per capita: California ranked No. 2 among states with most car washes

Average gas prices: California ranks worst state in US for average gas prices, with highest prices in nation

"When people think about the costs associated with owning a vehicle, things like regular maintenance, insurance and gas typically come to mind. What many people don’t realize is that traffic congestion can also be extremely costly because of the amount of time it wastes, which is why the best states for driving tend to be sparsely populated. Factors like safety and the quality of roads are key, too," said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst.

To see the full study, tap or click here.