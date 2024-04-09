Calabasas HS student charged with child porn after allegedly taking pics of classmate in shower

A 16-year-old Calabasas High School student has been charged with possession of child pornography, after allegedly distributing naked photos of a classmate that she secretly took.

Jacqueline Smith, the victim's mother, has been fighting for justice for her daughter for the last seven months. Now, she says she feels "some sense of relief knowing that this student now has to face some consequences."

On Tuesday, she received the news that her daughter's classmate had been charged.

SUGGESTED: Calabasas teen accuses classmate of secretly snapping nude pics, sharing to other students

The girl, a former friend of Smith's daughter, allegedly took photos of her then-friend while she was showering, and then AirDropped the photos to other students without consent.

"Even though she's been charged and all of that has happened, this is never going to go away from my daughter, because these images are going to be circulating forever," Smith said.

Her daughter, though, said she's relieved.

"I feel like a weight has been taken off my shoulders," she said. "I feel like the student is finally being reprimanded. I mean, it was time."

When Smith first shared her daughter's story with FOX 11, she said the school, specifically the superintendent, refused to believe her daughter and wouldn't punish the classmate.

"The school never really gave it any importance," Smith said. "They never really showed any compassion or really acknowledged the situation, and it just looks like they didn't care."

"They just kept pushing me to the side and sweeping me under the rug," Smith's daughter said of the school. "And I'm glad the truth has finally come out."

The family said the girl who took the photos was removed and placed at a different campus, but only after they went to the media.

FOX 11 has reached out to Daniel Stepenosky, superintendent of the Las Virgenes Unified School District, but has not yet heard back.