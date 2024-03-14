Calabasas teen accuses classmate of secretly snapping nude pics, sharing to other students

A Calabasas High School student says a classmate secretly took photos of her in the shower and then airdropped them to other students.

"I was scared, I was humiliated, I was terrified," the teen said.

Her mother, Jaqueline Smith, remembers the day her daughter began getting texts from friends regarding naked photos.

"She literally collapsed in my arms and was inconsolable, and I didn't know what to do at that point but to just hug her and try to console her," Smith said.

The 16-year-old girl says a friend took the photos without her consent. She explained they had spent the day swimming at her house before showering.

"This is the shower where everything occurred. I was washing my body, and I usually leave the door cracked a little open because it gets really hot and steamy; there's no window. So, I left it slightly cracked, maybe this much, and that was enough for her to snap some pics."

When the two girls had a falling out over a boy, the victim says the nude photos began circulating on campus.

"I know that distribution and possession of child pornography is a crime, and it feels like no one is listening to me," she said.

Smith contacted the school but says it's been six months, and nothing has been done.

"It's like a wound that's never healed because she's constantly seeing the student, and that's antagonizing her on a regular basis. So it's just been really hard to watch as a parent and not really be able to do much about it," laments Smith.

The Superintendent of Las Virgenes Unified School District issued a statement that says:

"We take our students' safety very seriously, and we're in the middle of investigating claims from both students (and parents) against each other. We have also shared all of the information we have with Lost Hills Sheriff's Office, but they don't seem to be pressing any charges at this point. Please be cautious and accurate, there are allegations from both parties involved that we are actively investigating and working through. This matter has our full attention, we're in the middle of an active investigation and at this point I don't know where it will land."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to FOX 11 that investigators believe a crime has been committed, and the case has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office.

A child pornography court hearing has been scheduled for April 9.