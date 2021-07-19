Bystander waiting for Uber among those injured after DC shooting sends Nationals game into chaos

article

Instead of a seventh-inning stretch, Saturday night's MLB game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres had a sixth-inning scare.

The game erupted into chaos after gunshots rang out near Nationals Park in Washington , causing players and fans to flee for safety.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fans asked to leave Nationals Park after four people shot outside MLB stadium

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media with the Nationals' Twitter account confirming gunshots outside the stadium. Players and fans could be seen running for cover.

One bystander attending the game was injured while waiting for an Uber, FOX 5 reported. She was taken to the hospital when non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made in connection to the shooting as of Sunday evening. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in joint statement with the Washington Nationals that the incident occurred after a dispute "between individuals in two vehicles."

"Something crazy going on at Nationals Park," Boston Globe sportswriter Ben Volin tweeted Saturday night. "Players just sprinted off the field and fans running from the stands."

At a news conference late Saturday, D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed that three people were struck by gunfire outside the stadium after initial reports said four people had been struck.

Police believe the incident was a confrontation between occupants of two vehicles that were traveling near the stadium, FOX 5 of Washington reported.

One of the vehicles linked to the shooting was later located by investigators, police said, according to the station.

None of those wounded suffered life-threatening injuries, a police source told Fox News. The identities of those wounded remained unclear.

Police stressed that no gunfire occurred inside the stadium, according to FOX 5 .

During the confusion inside the stadium, Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado opened a gate to the field area so that some frightened fans could seek refuge in the team's dugout, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post wrote on Twitter.

Tatis was among the players posting later on Twitter about his concern for the fans.

"Hope everyone is safe!" Tatis wrote. "Just keep the prayers up … thank you everyone that help in the front line ! God bless."

The stadium was not evacuated. Instead, fans were asked to shelter in place as police investigated, FOX 5 reported. Investigators were reviewing all available security-camera footage and other evidence to glean more details about what happened, the station reported.

Advertisement

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.