Fans asked to leave Nationals Park after four people shot outside MLB stadium

Authorities are investigating a quadruple shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Saturday night.

The Washington Nationals announced on social media that a shooting has been reported outside one of the stadium gates during the team's Saturday night showdown against the San Diego Padres.

According to the DC Police Department, a total of four people were shot outside the ballpark.

The game between the Nationals and Padres has been suspended for the time being as authorities investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

