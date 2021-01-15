Business owners relieved after no new restrictions in LA County

Although coronavirus cases continue to be worrisome, Los Angeles County Public Health did not issue new restrictions on Friday.

While the county could still trigger stricter lockdown orders if deemed necessary, it's a relief for businesses worried they'd have to survive another shutdown.

Over at SixPax Gym in Culver City, it's business as usual. The benches, the weights and equipment are cleaned between each client.

Gym owner Shiawash Fashi would love to show all the public health department safety measure he's adopted to keep his clients safe.

"Basically, we stopped the open gym," Fashi explained. "No one allowed to come in, only by appointment."

He claims none of his clients have contracted COVID-19 and hopes the county would consider his gym an exception to any possible shutdowns in the future. He said comparisons to public gyms would be unfair to his business.

"Fall into a different category, in my opinion," Fashi said.

During Friday's Public Health Department news conference, Dr. Paul Simon said the county has been a big proponent of economic relief for businesses.

But Eddie Varela, of Pro Image Sports, says his two stores are barely hanging on. He'd welcome the financial relief but he says it would depend on what kind.

"We're in the hole," Varela said. "We don't want loans. We want to stay open for business."

