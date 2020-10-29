Business owners on high alert, Beverly Hills police increasing security ahead of Election Day

The Beverly Hills Police Department is increasing their security in anticipation of potential civil unrest following Election Day.

Several businesses have begun boarding up their shops in anticipation of any violence that could come from the elections.

The famed Rodeo Drive will be shutting down and police will be on tactical alert preparing for any protests or looting.

The City of Beverly Hills is spending $4.8 million to increase security for election week. The money is being spent to hire two private fully armed security companies as well as bring officers from Santa Paula to the area.

“You’re going to see them in either high visibility fixed posts, very similar to what we did with the National Guard back in June. And you are also going to see them in directed patrols, really looking for areas that have been impacted before,” said Beverly Hills Assistant Police Chief Marc Coopwood.

Starting Saturday, police will go on tactical alert, meaning 12 hours on 12 hours off… no days off allowed.

Advertisement

This will go one until after the election. Starting Monday traffic will be restricted on Rodeo Drive. And on Election Day, traffic will be shut down for cars and pedestrians.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.