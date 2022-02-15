Buses vandalized in downtown Los Angeles after Rams Super Bowl win, 1 arrested

Three MTA buses and 19 locations were vandalized in downtown Los Angeles following the Los Angeles Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI, police said Monday.

According to LAPD, a crowd of approximately 200-300 gathered in the street at 11th and Figueroa streets Sunday night. At one point, a black Dodge Charger entered the intersection and exhibited speed by doing "doughnuts" in the street. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver, 22-year-old Gregory Hunter, was detained and arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

After the crowd began to disperse another crowd gathered nearby at West 11th Street and South Hope Street, LAPD reported. This crowd took over the streets and became violent and boisterous, at one point surrounding an MTA bus that entered the intersection of 12th Street and Grand Avenue, vandalized it with spray paint, jumped on the roof, and somehow disabled the bus.

Police said after they gave the crowd orders to disperse they had projectiles thrown at them, so they moved the crowd utilizing less lethal methods. A total of four rounds were fired from 37mm less lethal devices and five rounds were fired separately from 40mm less lethal launchers.

No officers were injured.

Police detained 60 people who were eventually released after they agreed to leave the area.

The crowd was dispersed at 12:30 a.m. Monday and no arrests were made.

A business in the 600 block of Broadway, near Sixth Street, was burglarized, the LAPD reported.

"While the vast majority of fans celebrated the Rams victory peacefully, there were some individuals downtown who vandalized vehicles and businesses and had to be dispersed," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

"Follow up investigations will continue in an effort to identify those responsible for the damage and burglary."

