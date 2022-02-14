Dispersal order issued at East LA intersection after Rams championship

A dispersal order has been issued for people gathering at an East Los Angeles intersection late Sunday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is ordering the public to clear out from the scene near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue. According to FOX 11's Cristy Fajardo, a street takeover briefly took place near the area, with some cars spotted performing dangerous (and illegal) stunts like donuts.

FOX 11's crews were on the scene a little before 10:30 p.m. Sunday where Los Angeles County deputies made their way to the East Los Angeles intersection to break up the crowd. The tense series of events came shortly after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams victory on Sunday marked the team's second Super Bowl title in franchise history, first in Los Angeles. The Rams captured their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 1999 NFL season back when they played their home games in St. Louis.

