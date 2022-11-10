Burglars steal French Bulldog from West Hills home

Burglars were caught on camera stealing a French Bulldog from a home in West Hills.

It happened Wednesday around noon at a home on the 23000 block of Haynes St.

The homeowner told FOX 11 that two suspect broke into their house and stole Cardi, a French Bulldog, along with some jewelry.

The thieves apparently took a ladder and climbed up to the porch; no one was home at the time of the incident.

The French bulldog was named Los Angeles' most popular dog breed in 2021 by the American Kennel Club and the theft of Frenchies has been on the rise across the area.

Most notably was the theft of two of Lady Gaga's three Frenchies.