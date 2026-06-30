OC mother faces arraignment for manslaughter after son's e-motorcycle crash kills Vietnam vet

The Brief Aliso Viejo mother Tommi Jo Mejer is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday in Newport Beach on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, after her son's e-motorcycle fatally struck a Vietnam veteran. The case marks a sharp escalation in local efforts by the Orange County District Attorney's Office to hold parents criminally responsible for the illegal use of motorized cycles by minors. While prosecutors state Mejer was explicitly warned about the vehicle's dangers a year prior to the crash, it has not been disclosed whether her defense will contest those claims.



An Orange County mother is facing felony charges and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday after prosecutors say her decision to let her underage son ride a powerful e-motorcycle led to the death of a decorated Vietnam veteran.

The case marks a sharp escalation in local efforts to hold parents criminally responsible for the illegal use of motorized cycles by minors.

What we know:

Tommi Jo Mejer, 51, is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and being an accessory after the fact, alongside misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing false information to a peace officer.

Prosecutors allege that on April 16, 2026, Mejer’s 14-year-old son was performing wheelies on a 2025 Surron Ultra Bee e-motorcycle when he struck 81-year-old Ed Ashman near El Toro High School in Lake Forest.

Ashman, a Marine Corps veteran who flew combat missions in Vietnam and worked as a substitute teacher, died two weeks later from his injuries.

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Authorities state the e-motorcycle involved can reach 58 mph, is 16 times more powerful than a legal e-bike, and requires a license and registration that the teen did not possess.

Additionally, when questioned by deputies hours after the crash, Mejer allegedly stated that her family did not own or have access to a Surron e-motorcycle.

What we don't know:

It has not been disclosed whether the defense will contest the claims that Mejer was properly informed of the specific classification of the 2025 Surron Ultra Bee prior to the accident.

Details regarding the 14-year-old teen's separate court proceedings remain confidential under California state law.

Timeline:

June 2025: Mejer contacts deputies regarding photos of her son riding an e-motorcycle. Deputies explicitly warn her of potential criminal charges if she continues to let him ride the vehicle.

April 16, 2026: Ed Ashman is struck by the teen operating the illegal e-motorcycle and is hospitalized in critical condition.

April 21, 2026: Mejer is arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

April 30, 2026: Ed Ashman passes away from his injuries, prompting prosecutors to upgrade Mejer's charges to involuntary manslaughter.

May 12, 2026: The initial arraignment is postponed at the Harbor Justice Center.

June 30, 2026: Mejer's rescheduled arraignment takes place today in Newport Beach.

What they're saying:

"Tommi Mejer is anguished over the terrible accident. She sends her deepest condolences and sorrow over this tragedy. This has been devastating for everyone. It is premature to make any other statement," Mejer's attorneys Paul Meyer and Lolita Kirk said in a statement.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a stern warning to the public regarding parental responsibility: "This mother essentially handed her 14-year-old son a deadly weapon, and despite multiple warnings of the dangers, continued to let him illegally ride... If parents aren’t going to hold their children accountable, then I am going to hold parents accountable," Spitzer said.

What's next:

If she is convicted on all counts, Mejer faces a maximum sentence of seven years and eight months in state prison.

Meanwhile, the Orange County District Attorney's Office has established a brand-new unit specifically dedicated to focusing on engine-driven bicycles to curb what they describe as a "pandemic" of illegal high-speed electric vehicles.