17-year-old faces 8 charges after wild e-motorcycle chase through Ventura's Buena High

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The Brief The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has filed a juvenile petition alleging eight counts against a 17-year-old who led police on a dangerous chase on an electric motorcycle. The pursuit spanned city streets, State Route 126, and the Buena High School campus before the teen abandoned the vehicle and was later cited. It remains unclear if the driver of a pickup truck who initially helped the teen hide will face charges for assisting a fleeing suspect.



A 17-year-old faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading Ventura Police officers on a reckless chase on an electric motorcycle.

The pursuit, which disrupted youth sports and a local high school campus, has prompted severe warnings from law enforcement regarding the legality of minors operating e-motorcycles.

What we know:

The legal process against the teen officially began after Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced an eight-count juvenile petition.

The list of charges includes two felony counts of evading a peace officer and evading a peace officer while driving the wrong way, alongside two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

Additionally, the teen faces four infractions for driving the wrong way on a divided roadway, failing to wear a helmet, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving without insurance.

The backstory:

The case stems from a June 10 targeted traffic enforcement operation at Ventura Community Park, which police initiated following more than 100 neighborhood complaints regarding unsafe riding.

During the incident, an officer spotted the teen riding on the park grass, triggering a chaotic chase where the teen fled at freeway speeds, traveled the wrong way down Kimball Road and a State Route 126 off-ramp, and tore across the Buena High School campus.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ventura teen arrested after wild e-bike chase

Because the vehicle was an electric motorcycle rather than a standard electric bicycle, it is legally subject to the exact same licensing, registration, insurance, and helmet laws as traditional motorcycles.

The vehicle has since been impounded by authorities.

What we don't know:

The identity of the teen is not being released due to juvenile age protocols.

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Investigators have not clarified whether criminal charges will be filed against the driver of the white pickup truck who was intercepted by officers while attempting to help the teenager hide from police.

What they're saying:

"We remind parents and guardians that many electric motorcycles marketed to juveniles are not legal for operation on public roadways without the required registration, equipment, licensing, and insurance," the Ventura Police Department warned the public.

Parents "may be held criminally and/or civilly liable for knowingly allowing an unlicensed minor to operate a motor vehicle," and can be held financially responsible for any resulting injuries or property damage," the PD further added.

Big picture view:

The strict enforcement action in Ventura County aligns with a rapidly intensifying, region-wide crackdown by Southern California law enforcement agencies targeting illegal high-powered electric vehicles and parental accountability.

This shifting legal landscape is highlighted by a landmark case in neighboring Orange County, where 51-year-old Tommi Jo Mejer is currently facing felony involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

Prosecutors allege that Mejer allowed her 14-year-old son to operate a high-speed Surron Ultra Bee electric motorcycle—which can reach speeds of 58 mph—despite receiving explicit prior warnings from sheriff's deputies.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The teen ultimately struck and killed 81-year-old Vietnam veteran Ed Ashman in a hit-and-run crash in Lake Forest.

The tragic incident prompted the Orange County District Attorney's Office to establish a specialized unit focused entirely on motorized and engine-driven bicycles to combat what officials describe as a "pandemic" of illegal high-speed electric vehicles on public streets, signaling a clear warning to parents that they will be held criminally liable for their children's actions.

What's next:

The teen is scheduled to be arraigned on the eight alleged counts on July 20.

What you can do:

Parents and guardians should strictly verify the legal and safety requirements of any high-powered electric bikes or motorcycles purchased for minors.

Residents who want to report ongoing reckless riding or safety violations in their neighborhoods can contact their local traffic enforcement division tip lines.