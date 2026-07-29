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Pomona WinCo briefly evacuated following report of shots fired

By
FOX 11
Pomona
Published July 29, 2026 7:48 AM PDT
Published July 29, 2026 7:48 AM PDT
Winco evacuated in Pomona amid shooting investigation
Winco evacuated in Pomona amid shooting investigation

Winco evacuated in Pomona amid shooting investigation

An investigation was launched after shots were reportedly fired inside the grocery store in Pomona. 

The Brief

    • A 24-hour WinCo Foods location at 90 Rio Rancho Road in Pomona was evacuated around 3 a.m. Wednesday following a report of shots fired inside the store.
    • Responding officers deployed a robotic dog during a sweep of the building but found no suspect or physical evidence of gunfire.
    • Employees were allowed back inside around 6:30 a.m., and the store has resumed normal operations.

POMONA, Calif. - A WinCo Foods store was evacuated after shots were reportedly fired inside the grocery store early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Authorities received a report around 3 a.m. regarding shots fired by a man dressed in black. When police arrived at the scene at 90 Rio Rancho Road, they immediately evacuated the building.

Video from the scene shows officers using a robot dog to assist with the investigation. Following a thorough search, officials found no evidence of gunfire or a suspect.

Employees were given the all-clear to reenter the building around 6:30 a.m.

What's next:

The store has resumed normal operations. The location typically operates 24 hours a day.

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. 

PomonaCrime and Public Safety