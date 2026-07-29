Pomona WinCo briefly evacuated following report of shots fired
POMONA, Calif. - A WinCo Foods store was evacuated after shots were reportedly fired inside the grocery store early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
What we know:
Authorities received a report around 3 a.m. regarding shots fired by a man dressed in black. When police arrived at the scene at 90 Rio Rancho Road, they immediately evacuated the building.
Video from the scene shows officers using a robot dog to assist with the investigation. Following a thorough search, officials found no evidence of gunfire or a suspect.
Employees were given the all-clear to reenter the building around 6:30 a.m.
What's next:
The store has resumed normal operations. The location typically operates 24 hours a day.
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.