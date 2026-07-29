Pomona WinCo briefly evacuated following report of shots fired

The Brief A 24-hour WinCo Foods location at 90 Rio Rancho Road in Pomona was evacuated around 3 a.m. Wednesday following a report of shots fired inside the store. Responding officers deployed a robotic dog during a sweep of the building but found no suspect or physical evidence of gunfire. Employees were allowed back inside around 6:30 a.m., and the store has resumed normal operations.



A WinCo Foods store was evacuated after shots were reportedly fired inside the grocery store early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Authorities received a report around 3 a.m. regarding shots fired by a man dressed in black. When police arrived at the scene at 90 Rio Rancho Road, they immediately evacuated the building.

Video from the scene shows officers using a robot dog to assist with the investigation. Following a thorough search, officials found no evidence of gunfire or a suspect.

Employees were given the all-clear to reenter the building around 6:30 a.m.

What's next:

The store has resumed normal operations. The location typically operates 24 hours a day.