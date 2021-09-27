K-pop stars BTS coming to SoFi Stadium for 'Permission to Dance' tour

article

K-pop megastars BTS is making a stop in Southern California for their highly-anticipated tour.

The group announced in a press release it has added new show dates for the "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE" tour that is taking place across North America.

Below are the scheduled stops at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood:

Saturday, November 27

Sunday, November 28

Wednesday, December 1

Thursday, December 2

The tickets' presale kicks off on Tuesday, October 5 at 3 p.m. PT. Ticker sales for the general public start Saturday, October 9 at 3 p.m. PT. For more information on scoring tickets, you can click here for more information.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.