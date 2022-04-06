Firefighters extinguish brush fire along 118 freeway in Chatsworth

Firefighters quickly gained control of a brush fire that broke Wednesday afternoon along the 118 freeway.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on the westbound side of 118 between De Soto Ave. and Topanga Canyon Blvd.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze burned one acre of brush.

Traffic was backed up on the 118, several lanes on the westbound side were closed as drivers used only two lanes to move through traffic.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.