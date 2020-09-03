Britney Spears’ lawyer says she wants court battle over conservatorship made public

Pop singer Britney Spears is ready to open up about her longstanding conservatorship case to the public, according to her attorney.

In documents obtained by FOX TV Stations on Sept. 3, Britney's lawyer stated that the singer no longer wants information on her conservatorship to remain sealed.

For over a decade, the singer has been under a conservatorship, which means that her daily life, including her fiances, have been overseen by her father Jamie Spears.

Jamie Spears has been a co-conservator of his daughter since 2008 — after she suffered a widely-public mental-health crisis.

Her father, the conservator of the estate, requested in documents that court issue an order sealing the pleadings, reports, and other documents filed with the court related to petition of appointment.

“Ms. Spears looks forward to continuing her productive career for a long time. If the Related Pleadings and Transcript were made public, revelations of a public nature could have a long-term, deleterious impact,“ the motion read.

According to opposing motion filed, Britney Spears is against the effort by her father to “keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret,” the opposition to motion to seal document stated.

The document also referenced an interview with The New York Post, where Britney’s father reportedly told the media that the #FreeBritney movement was a conspiracy theory or a “joke.”

Supporters of Britney Spears gather outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears' conservatorship is in session on August 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

“All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," Jamie Spears reportedly said. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

“Whatever merits his [Jamie’s] strategy might have had years ago when Britney was trying to restart her career, at this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her fans,” the document said.

In recent months, the #FreeBritney movement has increasingly spread across social media, where the pop star has expressed loyalty to her fans.

Britney wants to drop her father as a co-conservator and appoint someone else, filing a competing petition and conservator Bessemer Trust Company, according to the motion.

In July, FOX News reported that Britney's brother Bryan was asked in a podcast about the latest drama surrounding her conservatorship. He explained that while it's a beneficial thing to have in place, Britney ultimately would like to get out of it.

"She's been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning," Bryan said. "Now they've made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best!"

Last month, the conservatorship was extended until at least Feb. 2021.