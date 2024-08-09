Man charged with sexually assaulting mother walking her newborn in Brentwood neighborhood

A man has been charged with sexually and physically assaulting a mother as she was walking her one-month-old infant in Brentwood on July 16.

Abraham Shily, 26, was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions other than great bodily injury or death, and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

Shily pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of nine years in state prison, the LA County DA's Office announced.

"Such a heinous assault is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that members of our community, especially women and new mothers, face as they go about their daily lives," said District Attorney Gascón. "The allegations against the defendant are deeply disturbing. No one should have to fear for their safety while simply walking with their child in their own neighborhood. We are committed to ensuring that those who commit such egregious acts are held fully accountable."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On July 16, around 4:30 p.m., Carmina Lu was walking with her 1-month-old baby, in a stroller, Shily grabbed her from behind.

"He grabbed me by the hips and he just started thrusting himself into me. He's thrusting his hips into my hips from behind, grabbing me by the hips very aggressively. And he would not stop," Lu told FOX 11.

She sustained minor injuries to her face while she fought off her attacker.

Luckily, the infant was not injured in the attack.

Shily fled the scene and was arrested on July 18. He was eventually released on bail, which was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 1.