Man accused of attacking Brentwood mom mom with her baby released on bond

The man accused of sexually assaulting a Brentwood mom while she was out walking her newborn in her neighborhood earlier this week was released on bond just hours after he was arrested.

Police announced they'd arrested Abraham Shily on Tuesday for the July 16 attack.

Carmina Lu was out walking her one-month-old baby just blocks away from her house near Montana Avenue and South Gretna Green Way Tuesday afternoon. That's when she said, a man grabbed her from behind.

"He grabbed me by the hips and he just started thrusting himself into me," Lu said. "He's thrusting his hips into my hips from behind, grabbing me by the hips very aggressively. And he would not stop."

Then, Lu said, the man started hitting her in the face.

"He hit me maybe three or four times. It was really scary. You know, obviously with face, head wounds," she explained.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man who allegedly attacked mother, baby on a walk in Brentwood arrested

Lu was able to break away, and her husband and neighbors jumped in to help her, as the man ran off. Lu had cuts and bruises on her face, but her baby wasn't hurt.

LA County jail records show that Shily was arrested just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and booked around 10:45 a.m. Police told FOX 11 that he was booked for felony battery. Thirteen hours later, around 11 p.m., Shily was released from custody on $50,000 bail.

The terms of Shily's release weren't immediately clear, but he is due back in court on Aug. 8.