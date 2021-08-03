Officers working to clear Brentwood homeless encampment on San Vicente

Law enforcement officers on Tuesday were working to clear the Brentwood homeless encampment outside the VA hospital on San Vicente Blvd.

Stu Mundel was over the scene from up in SkyFOX and saw crews using bulldozers to clear the area.

(FOX 11)

Authorities were not clearing any of the veterans experiencing homelessness that are staying directly on the VA's property, only the encampment specifically on San Vicente Blvd.

There have been multiple crime reports related to the San Vicente encampment this year. Back in April, a homeless man was booked on murder and an assault with a deadly weapon charge after Los Angeles County deputies say he ran over another homeless man at the Brentwood encampment.

In March, three people experiencing homelessness suffered minor injuries after a car plowed through the San Vicente homeless encampment.

Crews on Tuesday were also working to clear out hundreds of unhoused people living in a homeless encampment in Azusa that lines the San Gabriel riverbed. Authorities said an estimated 300 people experiencing homelessness were living in tents or in their cars in the area.

