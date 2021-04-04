Homeless man booked on murder for fatal hit-and-run in Brentwood

A homeless man is booked on murder and assault with a deadly weapon after Los Angeles County deputies say he ran over another homeless man on Sunday.

The homicide happened just after midnight on Easter Sunday at the homeless encampment outside of the Veterans Administration in the 11600 block of San Vicente in Brentwood.

Detectives say it started when two homeless men got into an argument.

Investigators say one of the men, Pedro Flores, 34, got in his vehicle and ran over a 51-year-old man, dragged him more than 200-yards, killing him.

They say Flores hit another homeless man in his mid-30’s, who is hospitalized but is expected to be ok.

Officers found the driver a few blocks away, chased him in a short pursuit and caught him.

Flores is being held on $2 million dollars bail.

This is one of several homeless homicides that have happened in the Southern California region in the past week.

