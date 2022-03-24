Boyle Heights community comes together to help restaurant owner attacked by homeless man

The Boyle Heights community is coming together to help a business owner who was attacked by a homeless man inside his own restaurant.

Modesto Navarro was attacked on March 18 inside his restaurant, Velarde’s Fruits, on Cesar E Chavez Ave near Soto St.

Patrons say a homeless man walked into the restaurant and began harassing customers. Navarro asked him to leave but the homeless man grabbed a metal napkin dispenser and attacked him.

Navarro suffered a broken nose.

The beloved restaurant owner has worked in the Boyle Heights community for decades and his customers are trying to help him in any way possible.

"This is a business that has been running for 50 years and it’s important that the community comes together and demonstrates our appreciation, support and love. We need him, we need him to keep us healthy and strong," said customer Cristal Haro.

His customers have created a GoFundMe account to help him with medical expenses.

