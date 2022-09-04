Boy arrested after shootout at Huntington Harbour jewelry store

A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday.

Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.

The drama unfolded around 4 p.m. Saturday at Isabella's Jewelry in Huntington Harbour Mall at Algonquin Street and Davenport Drive, the department reported on Twitter.

Police said an unknown number of suspects forcibly entered a business with weapons and "an exchange of gunfire occurred as the store owner defended himself."

The store owner was not injured, but a customer suffered minor lacerations from broken glass, the department reported on its Facebook page.

The suspects fled in two vehicles onto the northbound 405 Freeway. It was unclear if they stole any merchandise.

One of the suspects' vehicles eventually crashed in nearby Los Alamitos, leading to the juvenile's arrest, police said.

Huntington Beach police urged anyone with information about the crime to call them at 714-960-8811 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.