'Born x Raised' co-founder Spanto dies days after New Mexico car crash

Across Southern California and the country, people are leaving social media tributes for Venice-based Born x Raised co-founder Chris "Spanto" Printup.

A post on the Born x Raised official Instagram page confirmed he passed away Wednesday morning after he was involved in a car accident over the weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Prior to the official announcement, big names in the hip-hop and fashion communities implied social media that Printup had passed away.

Hip-hop mogul and jeweler Ben Baller was among those leaving tributes. The Los Angeles native and self-proclaimed "K-town Hustler" posted a picture of Printup with the caption written, in part, "RIP."

Born x Raised co-founder Alex "2Tone" Erdmann posted multiple photos of his longtime business partner on his Instagram story. One of the posts Erdmann shared on social media was a tribute of Printup shared by photographer Atiba Jefferson. Jefferson's post on social media read, in-part, "You will always be with us my heart goes out to family and friends. I love you and will see you again."

With a following near 300,000 on Instagram, Born x Raised has made a name for itself as a major Los Angeles-based brand. The brand has released collaboration projects with LA sports teams including the Lakers, Dodgers, NHL's Kings, LAFC, Lakers and the Rams. Born x Raised has also in the past teamed up with other big names, including Converse, Levi's and New Era Cap Company.

On Tuesday night, many took to the account's comment section to leave tributes to Printup, including social media influencer Foos Gone Wild, Diamond Supply Co. founder Nicholas "Nicky Diamonds" Tershay, actress and model Julia Fox and social media comedian Jay Mendoza.

He is survived by his wife and their three children, Marilyn, Carter and David.