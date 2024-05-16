USPS mail carriers robbed in Baldwin Park

article

A man accused of robbing letter carriers with the U.S. Postal Service in Baldwin Park is on the run.

The suspect has been identified as Ruben Baca Lopez, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The robberies happened on April 6 and May 6.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Lopez.

Lopez is described as 5'7", 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to usually walk or take rideshare services.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, and reference Case No. 2991276.