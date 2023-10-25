Book illustrates how Black culture drives language

That new word you just heard on social media is probably connected to something Black Americans have been saying for generations. The new book "Historically Black Phrases" dives into this history of language.

"We all went our various different ways through the Great Migration, but one of the things that connects us is how something that they'll say in the Bay Area where Jarrett is from, is very connected to how we would say it in the South. It just sounds a little different," Tre’vell Anderson, co-author told FOX 11's Brooke Thomas.

Watch the fun and informative segment with Anderson and the Good Day LA team above.