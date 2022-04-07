Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Vanilla Ice headlining SoCal's Tequila & Taco Music Fest

Some headliners for this year's Tequila & Taco Music Festival have just been announced.

Not only will there be an added weekend and location in Southern California to celebrate all things tequila and tacos, but you can also expect Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Vanilla Ice on the stage.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The first weekend will be held April 30-May 1 at Petco Park's Gallagher Square in San Diego, and the second will be July 9-10 at Surfer's Point Live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura.

Vanilla Ice will headline Saturday at Petco Park and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will take the stage Sunday.

Three levels of tickets are available, offering premium tequila tastings, street taco vendors, margaritas, live music, and local craft vendors.

Headliners for the Ventura festival have not yet been announced.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.