Bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Burbank K-9 Spike

Newly released body camera footage captures the moment Burbank Police K-9 Spike was fatally shot during a confrontation with an armed suspect near the 5 Freeway.

Timeline:

The incident happened last November when officers performed a traffic stop just off the 5 Freeway near Buena Vista Street.

After the driver and passenger claimed they had no identification, 37-year-old Jose Domingo Ayala Alas ran away from the scene.

According to police, he ran across the freeway and entered an embankment through a maintenance door.

After refusing to surrender and hiding in nearby bushes, Ayala opened fire on Spike. Spike was taken to an emergency pet hospital where he died from his injuries.

Following the shooting of the K-9, Ayala was killed later that night during an exchange of gunfire with officers.

What they're saying:

On Dec. 3, a memorial service was held at the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters.

Hundreds honored the fallen police dog for his loyalty, service, and ultimate sacrifice to the city, the department, and his partner, Officer Corey Salas.

Investigators say K-9 Spike undoubtedly saved lives.

"Rest easy our dear Spikey. You will always be loved and forever missed," said Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero.

"You gave this community absolutely everything you had and your legacy will remain with us always," Quintero added. "We will never forget that your sacrifice also ensured the safety of each one of our officers that night," said Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez.

Big picture view:

The suspect, Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, was identified by police as a documented 18th Street gang member.

His criminal history included prior arrests for weapons-related offenses.

This incident highlights the high-stakes nature of law enforcement encounters on major transit corridors and the critical role K-9 units play in pursuing armed suspects who refuse to comply with police commands.