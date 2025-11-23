Spike, Burbank police dog shot, killed in standoff

A police dog has died after being shot in the line of duty.

What we know:

The K-9 officer, Spike, was shot during a standoff between a man and police in Burbank on Saturday, Nobember 22. The standoff stemmed from a man refusing to pull over to Burbank PD officers in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street near the 5 Freeway around 6:45 p.m.

At one point during the chase and standoff, a passenger from the suspect's vehicle ditched the car and took off on foot, according to a report from the City News Service.

When Spike, the police dog, approached the suspect, the suspect opened fire, ultimately killing the K-9 officer.

According to the Burbank Police Department, "multiple efforts were made" to de-escalate the situation before officers at the scene shot the suspect with nonlethal rounds.

During the firing of the nonlethals, the suspect allegedly shot back at police with actual gunshots. An officer fired back, killing the suspect.

Spike was pronounced dead at the hospital, Burbank PD said.

The officers remained with the driver and the vehicle during the standoff, CNS reports.

What they're saying:

Below is a statement released by Burbank PD:

"With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of our beloved K9 Spike, who courageously gave his life in the line of duty after being struck by gunfire from an armed suspect.

K9 Spike was an intelligent and devoted partner, known for his gentle nature off duty and his tenacity and dedication while serving.

Please keep Spike’s handler, Ofcr Salas, his family, and the Burbank PD in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this tremendous loss.

You will be deeply missed, Spike"

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the shooting suspect.