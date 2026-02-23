Burglary suspect arrested after being caught with stolen cash register in hand in Hollywood

The Brief A burglary suspect was arrested after a series of break-ins in the Hollywood area. The suspect allegedly broke into an ice cream shop and nail salon. Police caught the suspect with a cash register in his hand.



A burglary suspect was arrested after stealing the cash register from two Hollywood businesses.

Police literally caught the suspect red-handed as he was walking down Hollywood and Highland with a stolen cash register in his hand.

What we know:

Security footage shows the suspect breaking the glass of the front door and walking into Mashti Malone's Ice Cream Shop on La Brea Ave. Once inside, he grabbed the cash register and ran outside.

There was no money inside the register. The suspect then went back to the ice cream shop.

"All over the store, he broke one of the storage doors in the back. He was very desperate, in a hurry, and he somehow found the cash tray," said owner Mehdi Shirzani.

Shirzani said he has three locations and, all together, this is the seventh time in the past two years that they've been broken into.

Less than an hour later, and about a mile away, the Gold Nail Bar on Highland was broken into. In that crime, the cash register was taken as well.

The suspect was caught on a high-tech security system, but it wasn't necessary, as LAPD officers spotted him walking by Hollywood and Highland with the stolen cash register under his arm.