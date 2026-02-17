These are California's top 10 friendliest places to live: survey

The Brief Nextdoor’s "Friendliest Places" list highlights communities where neighbors connect through walkability and shared public spaces. Key traits of these locations include family-friendly atmospheres and immediate access to nature like hiking trails and beaches. Common themes among resident favorites include "dog-friendly" amenities, tree-lined streets, and a "peaceful" environment that balances seclusion with convenience.



Whether it is the rugged northern cliffs or the sunny southern beaches, California’s most welcoming communities share a single defining characteristic: a seamless blend of natural beauty and neighborly bond.

Nextdoor's new report reveals that the "Golden State" definitely lives up to its name by offering its residents safe, walkable, and scenic environments that prioritize "companship" and "community connection" over traditional metrics.

The list mixes everything from coastal gems where residents greet neighbors by name to mountain retreats where local businesses double as hubs for social gatherings.

What we know:

The list features ten distinct communities, primarily concentrated in the Bay Area and San Diego County.

Northern California standouts include Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Mill Valley, Stanford, Emeryville, Belmont, and McKinleyville.

In Southern California, the coastal enclaves of Corona Del Mar, Cardiff, and Solana Beach were recognized for their laid-back vibes and accessibility.

Analysts at Nextdoor ranked the cities based on metrics including walkability, pet friendliness, and natural beauty.

Local perspective:

Here are the top 10 friendliest places to live, according to Nextdoor:

1. Half Moon Bay

This coastal gem combines a small-town heart with "Mavericks" surf culture, offering a peaceful retreat that is close to the Bay Area but "far from the noise."

2. Hillsborough

A premier residential enclave where active Nextdoor neighbors prioritize safety, tree-lined tranquility, and high-ranking schools above commercial bustle.

3. Mill Valley

An artsy, European-style village at the base of Mount Tamalpais, cherished for its "free-spirited beauty," historic lumberyard, and world-class hiking trails.

4. Stanford

A prestigious university hub that blends academic excellence with a highly walkable campus layout, creating a "clean and peaceful" environment for both students and families.

5. Emeryville

Known as a "dynamic" small city, it wins residents over with its eclectic food scene, scenic waterfront trails, and a thriving local art community.

6. Corona Del Mar

"The Crown of the Sea" offers a luxury lifestyle with flower-named streets, iconic tide pools at Little Corona, and a highly walkable "Village" core.

7. Belmont

A "hidden gem" in San Mateo County that offers unique architectural styles, wooded privacy, and sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay.

8. McKinleyville

As the North Coast’s fastest-growing community, it attracts neighbors who love the "quiet atmosphere" and the feeling of living among towering redwoods.

9. Cardiff

A surf-town-first suburb where the "Cardiff Kook" statue and Seaside Market serve as community anchors for a laid-back, salt-air lifestyle.

10. Solana Beach

A "relentlessly friendly" coastal town where the Cedros Design District and Fletcher Cove provide the perfect backdrop for a tight-knit, walkable community.

What they're saying:

Local visitor bureaus and residents alike emphasize the unique character of these towns.

Visit Half Moon Bay notes the town is "close to everything, but far from the noise," while the Marin Convention & Visitors Bureau describes Mill Valley as "reminiscent of a charming European village."

Nextdoor reports that Stanford neighbors value the "beautiful campus scenery," and those in Corona Del Mar appreciate the "aesthetic all its own, with vintage cottages and stunning new houses side-by-side."

To learn more, visit nextdoor.com.