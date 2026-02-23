Sherman Oaks home burglarized for 2nd time

A home in Sherman Oaks was burglarized again late Sunday night, marking the second recent break-in at the same property.

What we know:

Investigators said the burglary occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. The homeowners were not inside at the time but were monitoring security cameras when they saw men inside the house.

The home had been hit recently. In that previous incident, a safe with a lot of valuables inside of it was taken.

This time, the burglars reportedly got away with tens of thousands of dollars in purses, jewelry and other items from inside the home.

By the time police arrived, and the homeowners returned, the burglars were gone.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspects and the names of the victims have not been released by the LAPD.