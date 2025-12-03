Memorial held to honor Spike, Burbank K9 killed in shooting

The Brief K9 Spike, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed by a suspect who fled from police. The suspect later died in a shootout with officers. Hundreds attended the memorial Wednesday outside the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters.



A memorial was held for a Burbank police dog who was shot and killed while on the job.

Spike, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed on Nov. 22 while attempting to locate an armed suspect who fled from Burbank police during a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, a memorial service was held outside the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters.

Hundreds honored the fallen police dog for his loyalty, service and ultimate sacrifice to this city, the department and his partner, Officer Corey Salas.

Investigators say K9 Spike undoubtedly saved lives.

"Spike’s actions that night were nothing short of heroic."

The memorial began with a solemn procession. Passing kids in uniform, lined along the Saint Finbar school sidewalk, waving goodbye to the beloved dog they loved to visit at the Burbank police station.

Draped in an American flag, Officer Salas and colleagues carried Spike’s body up department steps to salute their partner’s courageous work and end of watch.

Too heartbroken to speak, Spike’s family listened from the front row as the Burbank Police Chief delivered their message.

"Rest easy our dear Spikey. You will always be loved and forever missed," said Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero.

"You gave this community absolutely everything you had and your legacy will remain with us always. We will never forget that your sacrifice also ensured the safety of each one of our officers that night," said Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez.