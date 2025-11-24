Burbank police dog killed in line of duty during standoff near 5 Freeway

A Burbank police canine named Spike was killed over the weekend while attempting to apprehend an armed suspect near the 5 Freeway. The suspect was later shot and killed by police.

A memorial has been set up at the Burbank Police Department to honor Spike, who was newly trained in narcotics detection.

What we know:

The incident began with a routine traffic stop near the 5 Freeway.

Police detained the driver, but the passenger fled and was later spotted by a police helicopter holding a handgun. Despite several warnings to surrender, the suspect did not comply.

Spike was unleashed by his handler to apprehend the suspect, who then fired at the police dog. Spike was wearing a bulletproof vest but did not survive the gunfire.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. The Burbank Police Department continues to mourn the loss of Spike, who was escorted in an overnight procession covered in an American flag to honor his service.

‘It’s heartbreaking'

What they're saying:

Residents and police officers have been paying their respects at a growing memorial for Spike, whom they are calling a hero.

"It hurts a lot. We appreciate animals, but we also take them for granted sometimes. So, you know, he's our hero for sure. This morning, I opened my news and I heard that he passed away. So it's heartbreaking news for our community. It's heartbreaking," a Burbank resident told FOX 11.