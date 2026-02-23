CHP officer's death linked to fentanyl, Medical Examiner says

The Brief Officer Miguel Cano crashed into a tree last summer while he and his partner were transporting a DUI suspect. The Medical Examiner determined Cano died from the effects of fentanyl and ruled the manner of death an accident. It's unknown how or when the fentanyl entered Cano’s system.



A CHP officer who died during a crash in Culver City apparently had fentanyl in his system, the LA County Medical Examiner's Office said.

What we know:

Officer Miguel Cano, 34, was driving a CHP cruiser around 12:30 a.m. on July 2, 2025, near Bristol Parkway and Green Valley Circle when the vehicle crashed. According to the CHP, Cano and his partner had arrested a DUI suspect who allegedly had "a large quantity" of cocaine.

Cano told his partner he was feeling ill, and moments later, their cruiser veered off the road and struck a tree. Cano was given the overdose reversal drug Narcan as a precaution, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash happened just blocks from the CHP's West Los Angeles office, where the officers were heading.

The other officer and the suspect both suffered minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Cano's cause of death was determined to be the effects of fentanyl and his manner of death was listed as an accident.

"The time and route of how the fentanyl was introduced into Officer Cano's system is unknown and cannot be determined," according to the medical examiner.