Gov. Newsom 'bans' Kid Rock from California

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom jokingly "banned" musician Kid Rock from California following a bizarre, viral workout video featuring the rocker and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The satirical social media post mocked the duo for performing "weak pushups," working out in denim, and sharing a glass of raw milk while shirtless in a hot tub. A long-standing feud between the MAGA-aligned singer and the Democratic governor continues to escalate through a series of public roasts and social media "meme wars."



California Governor Gavin Newsom has humorously declared Kid Rock "banned" from California.

What we know:

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shared a 90-second promotional clip for his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) initiative.

The video captures Kennedy and Kid Rock lifting weights, using saunas, and playing pickleball—often while shirtless or wearing blue jeans.

What they're saying:

"I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY BANNING ‘KID ROCK’ FROM CALIFORNIA," Newom's official press office X account shared in a post on Saturday, Feb. 21. "I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH," the statement read, doubling down on the parody by calling the workout "NOT WHAT YOU WANT AROUND OUR CHILDREN!"

Newsom’s office characterized the footage as "inappropriate, creepy, and very low energy," adding that the state only allows "winners" and would no longer permit "working out in jeans."

Kid Rock said the message behind the video is one he believes Americans of all political leanings can rally around.

"If there’s one thing we could all come together with in this country, it should be food and being healthy," he said.

Big picture view:

The parody post is apparently part of a recurring strategy used by Newsom to troll political opponents by adopting the aggressive, all-caps posting style frequently used by President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Prior to the "ban," Newsom previously used this persona to "indefinitely suspend" Kid Rock from performing in the state due to "horrific music."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Kid Rock has any upcoming business or personal travel scheduled for California. The singer has yet to issue a formal response to the "ban."