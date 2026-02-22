Lakewood gas station video shows armed man attempting to carjack vehicle with baby inside

The Brief Video shows a violent carjacking at a gas station in Lakewood. In the video, an armed suspect attacked a woman pumping gas who had a baby inside the car. Good Samaritans intervened and helped save the victims.



A suspect has been arrested after a disturbing incident caught on camera at a Lakewood gas station.

What we know:

The video shows the moments when a shirtless man attempted to carjack a woman’s vehicle while her baby was inside.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened Feb. 9 at a Chevron across from the Long Beach Town Center.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Ryan Campbell, was arrested within hours.

The video also shows the suspect, identified as Ryan Campbell, approaching the victim who was pumping gas. During the assault and attempted carjacking, the man calmly put the gas nozzle back on the pump before jumping into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The woman’s baby was inside the car at the time.

Authorities said the mother’s keys were not inside the vehicle, preventing the suspect from driving away. Good Samaritans intervened and helped save the baby as the man ran off.

Authorities described Campbell as a known troublemaker in the area, with the sheriff’s department adding this was not the first incident of its kind.

Damage is still visible on a nearby resident’s car from a similar attack by a different man at another gas station down the street. That incident was also caught on camera, and detectives quickly made an arrest.

Authorities continue to emphasize safety precautions at gas stations, urging drivers to keep their keys on them and remain aware of their surroundings while pumping gas.